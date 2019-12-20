Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 19, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for 54-year-old Cecilio Luna. He is a parolee at-large and has prior convictions of child molestation.

Luna is from Northern California but is believed to be in Kern County, possibly McFarland.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.