Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 17, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a parolee at-large who is also wanted for burglary and battery on a person.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Bobby Lemons. He has a criminal history that includes criminal threats, possession of a weapon, numerous drug offenses and vehicle theft.

Lemons is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and Fresno.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.