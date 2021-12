The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a woman wanted for violating her federal probation.

Marshals are looking for Tina Vasquez, 50. She has a criminal history that includes battery, narcotics and theft.

Vasquez is believed to be in the Downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.