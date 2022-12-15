The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats.

Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure.

Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest Bakersfield. He also has mental health concerns and was a previous patient at Patton State Hospital.

Loya is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, arm and stomach.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.