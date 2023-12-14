BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is warning Bakersfield to keep an eye out for a homicide suspect.

U.S. Marshal’s are looking for Christian Ceballos, 36, who is wanted for the shooting of 19-year-old Angel Hernandez, back in 2011. Marshal’s say Ceballos is currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance. Ceballos, a known gang member, has a history of charges that include shooting at an inhabited dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ceballos weights about 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Marshal’s say he has “LA” tattooed on his chest and neck area and has ties to Bakersfield, as well as Los Angeles.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 979-1187.

All information about Ceballos is confidential.