Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 10, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 61-year-old Rudy Rosas. He has a criminal history that includes indecent exposure, possession of a weapon, battery on a spouse and numerous drug-related offenses.

Rosas is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including a rose tattooed on his right forearm and the name “Letty” on his left hand.

Rosas is a transient and frequents the East Bakersfield area. He walks with a cane or other assistance.

If you’ve seen Rosas or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.