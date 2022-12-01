The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent Downtown Bakersfield off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Josepth Gomez, 44. Gomez is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, child cruelty, indecent exposure, spousal abuse and drug use.

Gomez is transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

If you’ve seen Gomez or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about him is confidential.