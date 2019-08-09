Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and battery, off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Jaleel Brown. Brown has a criminal history that also includes carjacking, burglary and vandalism.

Brown has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southwest area.

Brown is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has several tattoos, including some on his hands and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to Brown’s arrest is confidential and you may be eligible for a possible cash reward.