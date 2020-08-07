Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 6, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to get a registered sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 40-year-old Joseph Ramirez aka Toro. He is a parolee at-large and has an extensive criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vehicle theft and numerous drug-related offenses.

Ramirez is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including musical notes tattooed on his left ear and a Los Angeles Lakers symbol on the back of his neck. He has family ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible or a possible cash reward.