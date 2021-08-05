Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 5, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a sex offender with a violent criminal history.

William Payne, 58, is parolee at-large and is condisdered a high-risk sex offender.

He’s a transient and frequents the downtown Bakersfield area.

Payne has mental health issues and is combative towards law enforcement. He has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, theft, robbery and sexual battery.

Payne is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.