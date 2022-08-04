The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a “high-risk” sex offender known to frequent the downtown Bakersfield area.

Marshals are looking for 58-year-old David Kline. He is a parolee at-large and a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes rape, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender.

Kline is transient, has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the downtown area.

Kline is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.