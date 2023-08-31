The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted sex offender with Bakersfield ties off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Travis Hampton, 26. He is considered a high-risk sex offender, wanted for a sex offender violation. Hampton is on parole for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Hampton has ties to Bakersfield and Kings County.

Hampton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, legs and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.