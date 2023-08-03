The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man with Bakersfield ties and considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Phillip Williams, 43. Williams has a criminal history that includes burglary, controlled substance related offenses and indecent exposure.

Williams has family ties to Bakersfield and Portland. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, has tattoos on his chest, neck and stomach.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Williams is confidential.