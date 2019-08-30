Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 29, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a parolee at-large and gang member off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 26-year-old Darren Freeman who is an East Side Crips gang member.

He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault, possession of a firearm and numerous drug-related charges.

Freeman is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He has the name “Tamika” tattooed on his left forearm.

Freeman has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and you may be eligible for a possible cash reward.