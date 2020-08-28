Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 27 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking fro Roy Muniz, 26. He has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery, grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Muniz is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds and has no visible tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.