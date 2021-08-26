Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 26, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Jerrad Allen. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

Allen has a criminal history that includes burglary, vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance for sale, resisting arrest, reckless driving and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.