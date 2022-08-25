The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender who frequents the downtown Bakersfield area off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Henry Holland, 65. He has a criminal history that includes rape with force and battery on a peace officer.

Holland is transient and frequents the downtown Bakersfield area. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call in the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.