BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for a man who escaped from prison in northern California over the weekend.

Marshals say Malachi Thomas, 19, was in prison for assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas stands at 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to Marshals. He has tattoos on his face, neck, chest and arms.

Marshals say Thomas has ties to Kern and Fresno counties.

If you’ve seen Thomas, or have any information on his whereabouts, call, or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Any information leading to his arrest could be eligible for an up to $3,000 reward.