Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 22, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a 58-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

The Marshals say Richard Edwards is a parolee at large who has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Downtown area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabout, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible reward.