Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 20, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 42-year-old Wesley Hawkins. He has an extensive criminal history that includes sexual battery, unlawful sex with a minor, torture and burglary.

Hawkins is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has no visible tattoos.

Hawkins has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents motels on Union Avenue.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.