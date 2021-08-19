Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 19, 2021

The U.S. Marshals say they need your help to capture a gang member on the run.

Marshals are looking for 21-year-old Devon King. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

King has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, criminal gang participation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and transportation of a controlled substance.

King is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has the letters “ESC” tattooed on his right forearm.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.