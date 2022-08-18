The U.S. Marshals say they are asking for help to find a man wanted for violating federal parole.

Marshals are looking for Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera, 32. The authorities say Hernandez-Lombera has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to distribute drugs, theft, grand theft and DUI.

Hernandez-Lombera has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has numerous tattoos including the name “Jayden” on his right forearm.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.