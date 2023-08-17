BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Marshals asking for the community’s help to locate a sex offender on parole for vandalism.

According to Marshals, Anthony Godbout, 40, has a criminal history that includes indecent exposure, drug use, vandalism and DUI. Godbout has family ties to Bakersfield and Fresno.

Godbout is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to Marshals. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Godbout is confidential.