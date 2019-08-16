Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 15, 2019

U.S. Marshals are looking for a known gang member who eluded arrest last month in Bakersfield.

The Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Jerron Mays.

He is a parolee at-large and a County Boy Crip gang member.

Mays has an extensive criminal history that includes assault on a person with a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang and possession of cocaine for sale.

On July 18, Bakesfield police said he cut off his ankle monitor, and took fled before officers could arrive for a parole search.

Mays is 6 feet tall, weighs 260 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

He has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area.

If you’ve seen or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information, leading to his arrest is confidential and you may be eligible for a possible cash reward.