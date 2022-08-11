The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a wanted gang member.

Marshals are looking for Kevon King, 22 — an East Side Crip gang member. He has a criminal history that includes gang participation, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and transportation of a controlled substance.

King has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

King is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, and has the letters “ESC” tattooed on his right forearm.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.