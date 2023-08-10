BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Marshals are asking the community’s help to locate a gang member with an extensive criminal record on the run in Bakersfield.

Tevin Brown, 31, is a parolee at large for making criminal threats. Brown is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 211 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands and neck.

U.S. Marshals say Brown has a criminal background of assault, burglary, battery on a spouse and possession of a firearm and gang participation.

Anybody with information about Brown is urged to call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.