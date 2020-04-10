Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 9, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender, with a criminal history of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 37-year-old Ricardo Avila.

Avila’s criminal history also includes assault with a firearm, receiving stolen property, and numerous drug offenses.

Avila is 5-foot-4, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward