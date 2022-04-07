The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for 42-year-old Steven Villareal. He has a criminal history that includes sexual battery, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, vehicle theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Villareal is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential. If you’ve seen him, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.