The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man on parole for failing to register as a sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Zachariah Byrd, 34. He has a criminal history that includes sexual assault of a child, grand theft and burglary.

Byrd has tattoos of an anarchy symbol on his back and “Diana” on his chest. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.