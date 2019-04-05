Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 4, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are hoping you can help them track down a man considered a high-risk offender with a criminal history that includes kidnapping and assault to commit rape.

Marshals are looking for 53-year-old Roland Franklin.

Franklin has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents motels in the South Union Avenue area.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has no visible tattoos.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.