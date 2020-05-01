Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 30, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate parolee at-large who is also wanted for violation of a domestic violence restraining order and vandalism.

Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Justin Smith.

Smith has a criminal history that includes prior arrests for kidnapping, criminal threats, petty theft and spousal abyse.

He is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.

Smith has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Baker Street area.

If you’ve seen Smith or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.