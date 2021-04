BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Task Force needs help finding a wanted gang member with ties to Arvin.

Andres Carrera, 27, is a parolee at large with prior arrests for burglary, participation in a criminal street gang, and carjacking.

Carrera is a member of the Arvina Poorside gang with family and residential ties to Arvin. He has numerous tattoos and stands at 5’11” tall.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at 661-529-1068.