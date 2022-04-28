The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at-large and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Thomas Estrada, 55.

Estrada has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary and assault with a firearm.

Estrada is transient in the Downtown Bakersfield area. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided about him is confidential.