BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in locating a man on parole for burglary.

Marshals are looking for Christopher Hislop, 31, who has a history that includes theft, carrying a concealed weapon and drug-related offenses.

Hislop has ties to Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.

Marshals say Hislop is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds and he has a tattoo of his last name on his abdomen.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the US Marshals at 661-979-1187.

Any information about Hislop is confidential.