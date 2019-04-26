Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 25, 2019

The U.S. Marshals have joined the search for a man suspected in a shooting on Easter Sunday that wounded a man in East Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting on Washington Street just off Virginia Avenue. A man was shot twice in the torso and is recovering.

Marshals are looking for 22-year-old Moses Trejo.

Trejo is a member of the Colonia Bakers gang and a parolee at-large.

He has an extensive criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and participation in a criminal street gang.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body including his face and neck.

Trejo has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the East side.

If you’ve seen Trejo or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a cash reward.