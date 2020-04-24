Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 23, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for a help to get a man wanted for stalking and making criminal threats off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 43-year-old Jerrod Romagno. He is a parolee at-large with a criminal history that includes prior arrests for kidnapping, petty theft and spousal abuse.

He is 6 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Romagno has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Taft.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.