Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 22, 2021

The US Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding a high-risk sex offender who is usually in Downtown Bakersfield.

Josue Catalan, 26, is transient and frequents the Downtown Area, according to the Marshals. His criminal history includes arrests for vandalism, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, indecent exposure, and numerous drug offenses.

Catalan is 5’6 and 180 pounds, with a star tattoo over his right eye, and a small tattoo underneath his left.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at (661) 529-1068.