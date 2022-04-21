The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for assault against his girlfriend.

Marshals are looking for 22-year-old Stephen Gutierrez. He has a criminal history that includes receiving stolen property, burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon and numerous drug-related offenses.

Gutierrez has family ties to Bakersfield and Shafter. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and has the letters “NWS” tattooed over his right eyebrow.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.