The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole for felony vandalism.

Marshals are looking for Jesus Quintero, 25, a documented member of the Varrio Wasco Rifa street gang.

Quintero has a criminal history that includes batter on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Quintero is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 165 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his neck, chest, back and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187