Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 2, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Johnny Bernal-Flores, 24. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a street gang and failure to appear.

Bernal-Flores is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.

He has family and residential ties to East Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may eligible for a possible cash reward.