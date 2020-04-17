Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 16, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man wanted for a deadly New Year’s Day shooting that happened over a year ago in South Bakersfield.

Marshals are looking for 29-year-old Adam Arellano. He is wanted in connection to the death of Edgar Lopez.

Lopez was shot to death on Jan. 1, 2019 at an apartment complex on South H Street.

Arellano is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Arellano has prior arrests for attempted murder, assault with a firearm and gang participation and has family ties to Bakersfield and Arvin.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.