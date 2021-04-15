Golden Empire Most Wanted: April 15, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a sex offender and parolee at-large.

Alex Garcia, 26, is a high-risk sex offender and has a mental disorder. He has a criminal history that includes failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, vandalism, sexual battery and child molestation.

Garcia is transient and usually frequents the Baker Street area of Bakersfield.

He has numerous tattoos including a bird on his right forearm and the name “Mary” on his left forearm.

Any information on Garcia is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.