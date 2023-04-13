The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a convicted sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Benjamin Gamotan, 31. Gamotan is on parole for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and has a criminal history including vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Gamotan has numerous tattoos on his chest, back, arms and legs. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Gamotan is confidential.