BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man previously featured on Golden Empire’s Most Wanted is now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals say Andres Carrera, 27, was arrested Arvin police on Monday.

Carrera is a member of the Arvina Poorside gang, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Carrera was a parolee at large with prior arrests for burglary, participation in a criminal street gang, and carjacking.