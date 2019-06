Another one of the Golden Empire’s most wanted is off the streets thanks to a viewer tip.

Marshals arrested 29-year-old William Lopez on Wednesday in Wasco.

The U.S. Marshals said Lopez was a parolee at-large with a long criminal record and ties to Shafter and Lost Hills.

U.S. Marshals have made 14 arrests since the segment started on 17 News.

