BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high-risk sex offender previously featured on Golden Empire’s Most Wanted in March has now been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Jonathan Mar, 27, was arrested last week by the U.S. Marshals.

Mar’s criminal history includes burglary, assault to commit rape, and numerous drug-related offenses.

Mar was known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area.