CAPTURED: Probation officers arrest suspected gunman in Easter Sunday shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in an Easter Sunday shooting that wounded another man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder, according to the Kern County Probation Department.

Moses Trejo, 22, was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday during a probation check in the 1000 block of Bernard Street in East Bakersfield, officers said.

A documented gang member, Trejo was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and parole violations, among other charges, according to officers. He’s accused of shooting a man twice in the 400 block of Washington Street.