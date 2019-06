Another of Kern County’s most wanted has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals say convicted Wasco gang member Jaziel Santos was arrested Friday in Ducor, in Tulare County.

Santos was also wanted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, accused of stealing a bull dog during a robbery earlier this month.

The Marshals say Santos’ history includes numerous drug offenses and vehicle theft.

No word yet it any dog was recovered.