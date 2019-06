One of Kern County’s most wanted has been arrested just days after being featured on 17 News.

Last Thursday, Golden Empire Most Wanted featured Daniel Guerra who was wanted the U.S. Marshals.

Guerra, a 22-year-old parolee, was described as a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals arrested Guerra in Reno, Nevada thanks to a tip from a viewer.

Guerra’s arrest marks a total of 13 arrests since Golden Empire Most Wanted started last September.

