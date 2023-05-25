Four men featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted have been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four men recently featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted have been arrested thanks to viewer submitted tips.

Eddie Dominguez, 33, was arrested on May 19 in Arroyo Grande. He was was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and was wanted for attempted murder.

Jacob Corchado, 31, is a sex offender and was on parole for resisting arrest with violence. He was arrested May 16.

Deshon Forbes, 27, was a gang member and parolee at large. He has a long criminal history which includes burglary, possession of firearms, assault and numerous drug charges. He was arrested on May 16.

Jesus Quintero, 25, is a documented member of the Varrio Wasco Rifa street gang. He was arrested on May 16 for a parole violation and felony vandalism.

