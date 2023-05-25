BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four men recently featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted have been arrested thanks to viewer submitted tips.
- Eddie Dominguez, 33, was arrested on May 19 in Arroyo Grande. He was was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and was wanted for attempted murder.
- Jacob Corchado, 31, is a sex offender and was on parole for resisting arrest with violence. He was arrested May 16.
- Deshon Forbes, 27, was a gang member and parolee at large. He has a long criminal history which includes burglary, possession of firearms, assault and numerous drug charges. He was arrested on May 16.
- Jesus Quintero, 25, is a documented member of the Varrio Wasco Rifa street gang. He was arrested on May 16 for a parole violation and felony vandalism.
